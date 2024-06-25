Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Latest reports say Arsenal are keen on top young Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko

Arsenal is reportedly prioritising a move for a dynamic winger after losing interest in signing a top striker. There’s every reason to assume Mikel Arteta will have added a top winger, who can play on either the right or left side, to his project by next season.

The winger may have been Wolves’ Pedro Neto or Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. However, Neto’s injury history raises concerns, while Williams’ £49 million release clause and hefty salary demands present a significant hurdle to their swoops.

So, which player can Arsenal target? According to reports, Arsenal is interested in signing PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, who has had an amazing breakout season in Holland. Reports suggest that Arsenal could outbid the winger’s other suitors for his signature. The Gunners are now the young Belgian’s number-one likely destination, according to Belgium’s dhnet.be.

Although there was no discussion of the swoop until today, it is believed that the case is moving in the right direction.

With that in mind, one might wonder what the Belgian brings to Arsenal. Aside from being able to play on both wings, he is a proper cut-inside and cross-type winger with outstanding dribbling and overall brilliance. He enjoys crossing the ball and is really proficient at it. His ability to penetrate the penalty box through passing and carrying is unparalleled. He could undoubtedly add power to Mikel Arteta’s attack as an excellent option on the wings.

He’s still a rough diamond, but at just 21 years of age, I’m convinced Mikel Arteta will polish him into a top top player.

Peter Rix

  1. This IMWO would be a brilliant
    signing for AFC. The young
    Belgian ticks EVERY box on
    the wings and would bring
    IMMEDIATE competition to
    both Saka & Martinelli. Selfishly
    he is my favorite & most realistic
    of all the potential winger
    targets.

  4. I’ve watched the boy a few times, he ticks all the boxes to be honest and trust me Saka and Matinelli will need to up their games

