Latest reports say Jorrel Hato is available this summer – but do Arsenal still need him?

In the summer, Arsenal needed a left-sided defender. They combed the transfer market for a quality left-sided defender and settled on Bologna’s resurgent defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori’s brilliant 2023-24 and his quality performances with Italy at Euro 2024 in Germany convinced Arsenal he’s the one they were looking for.

With Calafiori signed, Arsenal ended their pursuit of a top left-sided defender. If they hadn’t signed the Italian, they should have signed Jorrel Hato

Why Hato?

Since Jurrien Timber’s departure from Ajax in the summer of 2023, the Ajax defender has stepped in to fill the defensive void in the Dutch side’s backline.

Those who’ve watched him suggest he is the kind of defender who glides through the field with the ball, given he has excellent ball control and a sublime understanding of football, though still young in the game. Given how amazing Timber is becoming, Gooners will be intrigued to hear some describe Hato as Timber Mk 2.0.

Had Arsenal failed to sign Calafiori, they wouldn’t have gone wrong with Hato.

The Athletic reports that Hato will likely leave Ajax next year. “I’m afraid that next summer, we will lose him,” they quote one senior Ajax source on Hato.

With Jakub Kiwior likely to leave next year and Oleksander Zinchenko’s long-term future not certain, Some Gooners could look at the Hato Swoop next year and feel Arsenal should be all over that deal.

However, the Athletic report suggests that Arsenal is unlikely to pursue Hato. Yes, they admire him, but they don’t think it is necessary to close that deal after they landed Calafiori.

Having said that, Arsenal believes they have a solid left-sided central defence (and may not wish to obstruct Myles Lewis Skelly’s path), so they do not need to sign another defender.

However, if Hato is available, it would be foolish not to pursue his deal. The 18-year-old is one of those transfer opportunities too worthy to ignore.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…