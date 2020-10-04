Latest results could be bad news for Arsenal (Opinion)

Manchester United and Liverpool were both handed devastating Premier League beatings today, and could well challenge Arsenal for their key targets.

If you didn’t already know, tomorrow (Monday October 5) will be deadline day for Premier League teams, and Arsenal amongst many of our rivals appear to have unfinished business.

We are believed to be desperate to bring in a midfield star to bolster our midfield, with Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar strongly linked throughout the summer, while Jorginho is a deal which appears more likely at present.

While we are keen to bring in a top player to bring us closer to our rivals, we may well be joined by Chelsea in their bid to shore up their options, but with both Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all had their weaknesses exposed this weekend.

The Red Devils were downed 6-1 at Old Trafford, with Tottenham duo Heung Min Son and Harry Kane embarrassing their whole side.

City were the best team for the opening 25 minutes against Leeds, before the team found themselves very much on the backfoot for the remainder, and in turn were lucky to escape with a point, while Premier League champions were also utterly embarrassed by Aston Villa.

These results could well force each of them to reassess their options, and I wouldn’t be surprised to find both Manchester teams and Chelsea in Madrid hoping to do a deal for Partey.

We will no doubt have to have backup options in the works tomorrow, but with so many teams in desperate need in similar areas, we could well struggle to do what has been needed throughout the summer, and our failure to do the right business early in the window may be our downfall.

Will Chelsea, United, City and maybe even Liverpool all be forced to bring in a new midfield option tomorrow? Would it makes sense for each side to be considering Partey?

Patrick