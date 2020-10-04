Latest results could be bad news for Arsenal (Opinion)

Manchester United and Liverpool were both handed devastating Premier League beatings today, and could well challenge Arsenal for their key targets.
If you didn’t already know, tomorrow (Monday October 5) will be deadline day for Premier League teams, and Arsenal amongst many of our rivals appear to have unfinished business.
We are believed to be desperate to bring in a midfield star to bolster our midfield, with Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar strongly linked throughout the summer, while Jorginho is a deal which appears more likely at present.
While we are keen to bring in a top player to bring us closer to our rivals, we may well be joined by Chelsea in their bid to shore up their options, but with both Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all had their weaknesses exposed this weekend.
The Red Devils were downed 6-1 at Old Trafford, with Tottenham duo Heung Min Son and Harry Kane embarrassing their whole side.
City were the best team for the opening 25 minutes against Leeds, before the team found themselves very much on the backfoot for the remainder, and in turn were lucky to escape with a point, while Premier League champions were also utterly embarrassed by Aston Villa.
These results could well force each of them to reassess their options, and I wouldn’t be surprised to find both Manchester teams and Chelsea in Madrid hoping to do a deal for Partey.
We will no doubt have to have backup options in the works tomorrow, but with so many teams in desperate need in similar areas, we could well struggle to do what has been needed throughout the summer, and our failure to do the right business early in the window may be our downfall.
Will Chelsea, United, City and maybe even Liverpool all be forced to bring in a new midfield option tomorrow? Would it makes sense for each side to be considering Partey?
Patrick
I don’t think Man United and City have an issue related to B2B/DM players. They need quality CBs. Where as Liverpool might need a another good defender to partner VVD but I doubt they will go for any midfileder. What happened both teams could not have been prevented by Partey.
To those fans who didn’t appreciate our 2-1 win against Sheffield United today, hope you’ve seen the scorelines in all the other games? Learn to appreciate every 3pts you get.
Meanwhile, this season is gradually shaping up like the season of the underdogs (when Leicester won the league). I hope we don’t make the same mistake that cost us the title that season. We just have to strengthen our midfield. If Aouar is no longer possible this window, then let’s get Partey and maybe Jiorginho on loan.
We can’t just stand by and watch Everton win the league.
If Chelsea considering Partey then we should approach Kante!
And Grealish!! 45 million?
I’d love Grealish… I doubt Villa will ever want to part with him… besides he’s just signed a new deal…
Only one thing I feel like shouting – “ADRIAN”…… just like in Rocky 😂😂😂
I’m braced for tomorrow… expectations are low – as low as the Mancs in the table – so anything else will be a bonus!
Low as Mancs on the table 😂😂
One good thing is that our invincible record should stay intact for another year ,unless Everton or villa go unbeaten
Rivals lose, arsenal worst effected. Sigh
Few sources talking bout Matteo loan to Hertha Berlin being done, if true I feel like we will definitely sign a new midfielder tomorrow, gonna guess Soumare.
Hope your right mate, dude may
not be the finished product but
his potential has no ceiling IMHO.
Get it done MA ans Edu
Aye he looks like he could be a beast ACE!! at this point I’ll take him lol 🤞🤞