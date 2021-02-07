Latest Saliba update from France is all good news

William Saliba has earned Nice’s Player of the Month award for January as his fine form continues, Sun Sports reports.

The defender joined the French strugglers in the last transfer window as he sought to get more playing time.

He spent the first half of the campaign not involved in first-team football as Mikel Arteta insisted that he wasn’t ready for it at Arsenal.

After a few games for the Arsenal Under23s, the Gunners allowed him to join Nice for the rest of the season.

He went straight into their starting XI after joining them and has been an important first-team member for them since then.

They didn’t have the best of months as they won just one of five matches and slipped down the league table to 14th.

They were beaten by Brest, Bordeaux and St-Etienne, but Saliba showed his class with some fine performances at the back.

While he shines in France, Arsenal is struggling at the back with Arteta still looking for his best defensive combination.

Saliba will look to continue his fine form and hopefully catch the eye of Arteta back home at the Emirates.