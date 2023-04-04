Latest Super Computer prediction: How close is Arsenal to winning the Premier League?

Arsenal and Manchester City are involved in one of the best title races we have seen in recent seasons as Mikel Arteta’s side bid to end the campaign well.

The Gunners have been in terrific form, but City is also having a good campaign and they are the reason most people will not name Arsenal champions-elect just yet.

The Citizens have experience, having won most of the last few titles and they also have a solid manager who can help them get one over Arteta.

However, the closer we get to the finish line, the clearer it becomes that Arsenal can terminate two decades of hurt by the end of this season.

A Super Computer via The Sun has now predicted how the league season will end and Arsenal is tipped to win.

It predicts that the Gunners will win the league with 88 points, three more than Man City, who will finish with 85 points.

We have had a great season, considering the quality of the Manchester City team that has failed to catch us so far.

However, the players must stay focused because some of our remaining fixtures are very tough matches and our opponents could beat us if we drop our standards.