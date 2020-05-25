Latest Thomas Lemar transfer speculation is a blow to Arsenal

A new report from Spain is claiming that Arsenal now faces fresh competition from Manchester United for the signature of Thomas Lemar.

Lemar has struggled to recapture the form he displayed at AS Monaco that saw Arsenal and Liverpool linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

He has been arguably one of the worst signings that Diego Simeone has made recently, with some observers blaming the Argentine manager’s management style as the reason why he has struggled.

Mikel Arteta has been made aware that the winger might be available and the Spanish manager will no doubt back himself to help Lemar return to form and fulfil his potential.

However, the Gunners would now face competition from Manchester United, according to a report from MundoDeportivo.

The report claims that the player might be off from Spain this summer after struggling to convince the Spaniards that he has a future with them and the Premier League represents the best competition for him because of the economic power of the clubs there.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer, but they have had to use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on their left-wing this season.

Bukayo Saka can also fill in on the left wing, but the teenager now plays more often as a left-back.