Latest Thomas Partey update is good news for Arsenal

Arsenal faces a crucial 90 minutes that will set the tone for the rest of their season when they face Benfica in the return leg of their Europa League match.

The Gunners drew the first leg “away” 1-1 and that has given them the chance to still progress when they face the same team in the “home” leg tonight.

It is a game that Mikel Arteta says his team considers a “final” and they will need all their best players to execute a perfect game plan.

One player that has been out of their team for some time now is Thomas Partey.

In an early boost ahead of the game, the Ghanaian returned to training with the rest of the squad just before they travelled.

Earlier in the day, Arteta wasn’t giving so much away about his availability for the game, even though he admitted the midfielder was close to a return.

After missing the last three games through muscular problems, Football London reports that he has travelled with the Arsenal squad to face Benfica in Athens.

The report didn’t say if the midfielder is fit enough to start the encounter or if he is just travelling to be with the other players.

If he is fit enough to play some part in the game, it will be a major boost for the Gunners as he has always delivered when he takes to the field for them.