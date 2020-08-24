Latest Thomas Partey update is not that encouraging for Arsenal

Arsenal is no closer to sealing the transfer of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid according to the latest reports.

The Gunners have been looking to sign the Ghanaian for a long time now after Mikel Arteta identified him as the perfect midfielder to add to his team (EuroSport).

He has emerged as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world at the moment and he will be a top-quality addition to the Gunners’ midfield should he join them.

Atletico Madrid wants to keep him and the Spaniards are even planning to hand him a new deal that will see his current release clause increase.

But Arsenal is keen to get their man now and they reportedly made an offer for him which was turned down (Guardian).

Atletico Madrid has made it clear that they don’t want to sell him and that any team that is interested in landing him should pay his release clause.

That clause is worth 50 million euros and that is a lot of money for Arsenal to splash on one player at the moment.

Journalist Matteo Moretto, has just tweeted on the latest update on his move and everything is pretty much at a standstill now.

His tweet reads: “No changes to the theme #Thomas I leave because the #Arsenal He does not want to spend the 50 million clause and everything remains the same”