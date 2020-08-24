Latest Thomas Partey update is not that encouraging for Arsenal

Arsenal is no closer to sealing the transfer of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid according to the latest reports.
The Gunners have been looking to sign the Ghanaian for a long time now after Mikel Arteta identified him as the perfect midfielder to add to his team (EuroSport).
He has emerged as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world at the moment and he will be a top-quality addition to the Gunners’ midfield should he join them.
Atletico Madrid wants to keep him and the Spaniards are even planning to hand him a new deal that will see his current release clause increase.
But Arsenal is keen to get their man now and they reportedly made an offer for him which was turned down (Guardian).
Atletico Madrid has made it clear that they don’t want to sell him and that any team that is interested in landing him should pay his release clause.
That clause is worth 50 million euros and that is a lot of money for Arsenal to splash on one player at the moment.
Journalist Matteo Moretto, has just tweeted on the latest update on his move and everything is pretty much at a standstill now.
His tweet reads: “No changes to the theme #Thomas I leave because the #Arsenal He does not want to spend the 50 million clause and everything remains the same”
This penny pinching attitude has prevented us signing quality players for too long it’s time to re think our transfer policy/ We sell our players way below their true value then have to pay top money for replacements. Just pay the money show the player we really value him and want him in our team.
There are cheaper options
Which will result in getting a lesser player. Partey is one of the best in his position. We’ve gone over a decade playing around with this role in our team and not one of the players we’ve bought since Vieira has even come close to him. We need a mixture of assured top players, and potential top players. Auba is our only certified top player right now and we will need more than him to compete.
It’s not bad news, it’s just the same news as a few weeks ago. I think we’ll have to be patient with this one because Arsenal will have to raise funds before we buy. So we’ll probably see several players departing before we land him. Edu and Arteta seem focused on getting the deals they want done. Willian and Gabriel were both targets they wanted we got them. 99% chance that a few years ago we would’ve totally ruined the Gabriel deal and would be lamenting how we were unable to pull it off. I have faith in Edu & Arteta to get this done. AMN looks like he is leaving (im sad…), and today there are even reports about Bellerin possibly going too. Holding, Sokratis also have been in the media alot. Let’s wait for some of these deals to go through and I’m sure we will be in a better position.
I am not happy about this Thomas Partey news.
Thomas Partey signing is as important as Aubameyang renewing his contract. If we fail to land him this window, then it will be disappointing transfer window.
45m pounds is not too much for a player of his ability. That midfield is not good enough. It lacks steel.
Xhaka is slow. he cant pass with his right foot. He cant dribble and move with the ball. Torrera does not have the height. he gets bullied off the ball especially against tall players. Ceballos is not a defensive midfielder. pay up Arsenal. get Thomas Partey.
What’s with Rafinha rumours though
I will be sad if we miss out on Partey. That position needs to be filled with such a player.
If we don’t get him then we should get someone similar to him.
We aint getting Partey.