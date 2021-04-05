Latest Tierney injury update is not the best news

Arsenal has been dealt a fresh injury blow with Kieran Tierney now set for another spell on the sidelines.

The impressive Scotsman has been one of Arsenal’s best players in this campaign but has regularly missed action through injury.

His recent injury setback came after he clashed with James Milner in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over the Gunners.

The incident happened just before the first half ended and they withdrew him after being treated on the pitch.

Mail Sport says he is now set to undergo a scan within the next 48 hours, which would reveal the extent of his injury and how long it would sideline him.

Losing Tierney will be a major setback for Mikel Arteta’s side at this end of the season.

The Gunners are battling to play European football in the next campaign and have just 8 more games to earn that through the Premier League table.

They can also achieve that if they win the Europa League and Tierney has been a key part of their performance in both competitions.

Arsenal will face Slavia Prague in their next competitive game and it is a must-win game for them now after their loss to Liverpool.