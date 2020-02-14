Latest update and comments from Arsenal’s on loan youngster

Arsenal on-loan star admits that he is following Gunner’s team ahead of return from loan.

William Saliba has revealed that he is preparing for life at the Emirates next season by keeping an eye on Arsenal’s season.

The 18 years old joined Arsenal last summer but he was loaned back to Saint Etienne to continue his development.

He is, however, expected to be back at Arsenal next season to battle for a first-team place with other defenders.

He has struggled with injuries this season but recently came back to full fitness and he has been back in the Saint Etienne starting XI.

He insists that he is focused on helping his loan club do well in France this season but added that he is keeping an eye on Arsenal ahead of his return to England.

Saliba told the Daily Mirror: ‘For now, I’m 300% focused on Saint-Etienne. My head isn’t elsewhere.

‘Next year, I’ll be at Arsenal, but I still follow their results.’

Saliba would be a welcome addition to this Arsenal side that has struggled at the back this season and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can develop well enough to become a regular member of the club’s first team.

Pablo Mari joined on loan from Flamengo last month and will be fighting to earn a permanent move to the Emirates, add in the current crop of defenders like Calum Chambers and Rob Holding and it is starting took like Arteta will have a good group of centre backs to choose from.