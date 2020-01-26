Latest update on Arsenal chances of signing experienced Serie A star

Arsenal set to miss out on Dries Mertens after AS Monaco offers him a lucrative deal.

Arsenal chances of signing Dries Mertens this month recede as AS Monaco emerge as the Belgian’s most likely destination.

According to earlier reports, Mertens had emerged as one of Mikel Arteta’s targets this month as the Spanish manager looks to strengthen his new team.

The Gunners was apparently looking to sign him for free in the summer but they may miss out on his signature because Monaco is working hard to sign him this month.

Mertens is in the final year of his current deal at the San Paolo Stadium and there is no indication that he will be offered a new deal.

Express Sports claims that the Ligue 1 outfit is tempting Mertens with a deal worth over £6 million per season and they have promised to pay him £5 million in signing-on fees.

Arsenal have been linked with several experienced attackers this month with Edison Cavani also linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal would hope to start next season brightly and hopefully challenge for the league title, they may have wanted the likes of Mertens to bring in his experience and help that cause.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is also unsettled at the Emirates but there is a feeling that he would want to stay if Arsenal signs a couple of big-name players.