Latest update on Arsenal chances of signing experienced Serie A star

Arsenal set to miss out on Dries Mertens after AS Monaco offers him a lucrative deal.
Arsenal chances of signing Dries Mertens this month recede as AS Monaco emerge as the Belgian’s most likely destination.
According to earlier reports, Mertens had emerged as one of Mikel Arteta’s targets this month as the Spanish manager looks to strengthen his new team.
The Gunners was apparently looking to sign him for free in the summer but they may miss out on his signature because Monaco is working hard to sign him this month.
Mertens is in the final year of his current deal at the San Paolo Stadium and there is no indication that he will be offered a new deal.
Express Sports claims that the Ligue 1 outfit is tempting Mertens with a deal worth over £6 million per season and they have promised to pay him £5 million in signing-on fees.
Arsenal have been linked with several experienced attackers this month with Edison Cavani also linked with a move to the Emirates.
Arsenal would hope to start next season brightly and hopefully challenge for the league title, they may have wanted the likes of Mertens to bring in his experience and help that cause.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is also unsettled at the Emirates but there is a feeling that he would want to stay if Arsenal signs a couple of big-name players.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
So? Big deal. What were our chanves of signing him in the first place, or were there only rumours anyway? How many does that make now of players that Arsenal were
1. Interested in
2. Negotiating with
3. Rumoured to be talking to
4 On the point of signing
durung this transfer window? It’s getting more ridiculous by the day. I, for one, will be so glad whem the transfer window closes, so that I do not get to see this rubbish every day.
Really, did anyone ever believed we were in for him?
Monaco can have him, even for free, don’t want more old folks turning here into a retirement home.
BTW, apparently the English media got the Mari deal wrong. It ain’t a loan with an option to buy. It’s a standard permanent transfer. That’s according to the leaked WhatsApp chat from the official Flamengo group chat.
The president said the English media was misinformed.
If it’s true or not, I don’t know.
But I believe it’s true and the one we want on loan is the Shaktar Donetsk CB
Yes this 33 year old will definitely help us win the PL/CL double next season.
Make a 200 mill bid immediately 🙂
Arsenal can’t buy a goal from midfield, yet everyones answer is to buy more forwards; then complain when said forward, or their favourite, is on the bench.