Latest update on Arsenal loan players including Emile Smith Rowe masterclass

Some positive updates on Arsenal loan players

Arsenal has a good few young and old players out on loan and six of them were in action over the weekend at their various temporary homes.

Let’s start with of the brightest players from our academy in recent seasons – Emile Smith Rowe.

The youngster is on loan at Huddersfield Town and he scored a goal and provided an assist over the weekend in their game against Fulham.

His goal and assist came after the Terriers had been 3-0 down. The youngster couldn’t save the day for his team but he did enough to help them attempt a fight back.

Dinos Mavropanos was in action for his new side, Nurnberg this weekend and he featured for the whole 90 minutes in their game against Sandhausen.

He helped the struggling 2.Bundesliga side earn a 2-0 win that took them out of the relegation zone.

Mohamed Elneny, who has been impressing at Besiktas, was in action for the full 90 minutes as his team beat Rizespor 2-1.

William Saliba was on for the entire duration as Saint Etienne played Metz in France this weekend. He, however, couldn’t prevent his team from falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Ben Sheaf was on for the first 73 minutes as his Doncaster side fell to a 2-1 loss against Fleetwood Town.

Tyreece John-Jules was also on the losing side at the weekend when his Lincoln City side was beaten 2-1 at Southend. He was on for the entirety of the game.

One positive is that so many of them are getting good game time. No club wants their players sitting on the bench when they have been sent out on loan and the fact that they are playing often can only be a good thing.

The updates are courtesy of Arsenal.com