Latest update on Mohamed Elneny and his Arsenal future

Arsenal might have to look for space in their team for Mohamed Elneny or send the player off to a new buyer in the summer after the Gunners priced Besiktas out of a permanent move for him.

Elneny has spent this season on-loan at Besiktas after Unai Emery decided that the Egyptian wasn’t good enough for his team.

The midfielder seems to have revived his career in the Turkish topflight, with his performances making him a crowd favourite.

The loan agreement that took him to Turkey included the option for Besiktas to sign him, however, the Turkish side has had well-publicised financial problem.

They have struggled to pay Elneny (Turkish Football) and some of his teammates and this even forced Liverpool loanee, Loris Karius, to cancel his loan deal with them and return to England (Goal).

Turkish Football is reporting that Besiktas would love to keep Elneny beyond this season, however, the Turkish side cannot meet Arsenal asking price to sign him permanently.

It claims that Arsenal has set an €18m fee for the Turks if they want to make the move permanent.

Elneny has never really been considered good enough for Arsenal. He has always been a squad player at the Emirates even under Arsene Wenger and it is unclear if Mikel Arteta will give him another chance next season.