Latest update on Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly contract situation

Arsenal are reportedly looking to secure new contracts for both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with discussions already underway. The two teenagers have been enjoying impressive breakout seasons at the club, and both are expected to play an important role as the team looks to finish the current campaign strongly.

The Gunners have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League and are also continuing their pursuit of the Premier League title, as they chase Liverpool at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta will be determined to ensure that his team ends the season with silverware, and the inclusion of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly in the first team is expected to continue, given their excellent form.

Arsenal are now moving closer to securing new deals for the pair, with the club aware that other teams are monitoring their progress. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between the club and the representatives of both players are progressing well. Arsenal are reportedly confident that both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly will agree to new contracts at the Emirates, and there is even speculation that the announcements could be made before the current season concludes.

Both players have made a significant impact for the team this season, with their contributions underscoring the importance of continuing to invest in the club’s academy. If Arsenal were to go to the market and look to sign players of similar quality, it is likely that they would need to spend up to €100 million. The club’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent has been evident, and retaining Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly is seen as a crucial step in ensuring that the club’s future remains bright.

The potential new contracts would not only represent a significant boost for the club’s ongoing project but also underline the faith Arteta has in the development of young talent at the club.

