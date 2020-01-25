Latest update on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona speculation

Barcelona changes their minds over a move for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to keep hold of their best players. Reports from Spain via Sport AS claims that Barcelona has changed their mind about making a move for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and they have turned their attention to Rodrigo Moreno instead.

The Spaniards had been linked with a move for Aubameyang after Luis Suarez got injured and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

However, Arsenal was prepared to fight to keep their captain and leading scorer beyond this season.

Barcelona reportedly considered how tough it would be to get Arsenal to do business over Aubameyang as well as the time it would take for him to adapt to the Spanish league, and they decided that it would be better to move for Rodrigo instead.

Rodrigo has been one of the most consistent scorers in Spain over the past few seasons and he represents a safer alternative to Aubameyang.

The same report claims that super-agent Jorge Mendes is spearheading the move and it is set to be announced soon.

Mikel Arteta will be relieved that his leading scorer can focus on playing for arsenal now.

If this turns out to be accurate it is certainly good news for Arsenal, however, if he continues to refuse to sign a new contract then one has to think that he will be offloaded in the summer. Hopefully, it will not come to that.

Aubameynag is simply too important to the team to lose.