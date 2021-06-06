Latest update on the future of Bernd Leno is very interesting

Teams interested in signing Bernd Leno have been enquiring about his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano as reported by The Express.

The German goalkeeper remains Arsenal’s first choice and that has been the case for most of his stint at the Emirates.

The Gunners even chose him over Emi Martinez last summer after the Argentinean had proven to be a top goalkeeper.

Martinez now plays for Aston Villa and Leno has retained his position in the Arsenal team, but it seems he might leave soon.

While Arsenal will be content to keep him, they might be tempted to cash in on him and replace him with another goalie.

The Gunners will continue rebuilding their team when the transfer window reopens and they will want as much money as they can get from transfer fees.

The report didn’t disclose which club wanted him and how much they will pay for his signature.

While Arsenal might want to keep him, the latest development means if he wants a move away, he wouldn’t lack suitors.

A decision on Leno’s future will likely not be the only one about goalkeepers that the Gunners will make this summer.

They also need a backup to the former Bayer Leverkusen man and will probably sign one before the start of next season.