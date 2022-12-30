Latest update on Tomiyasu is good news for Arsenal

Arsenal has been handed a boost on the fitness front as a new report reveals the Gunners could have Takehiro Tomiyasu back for their game against Brighton.

The Japanese defender was injured shortly after returning from the World Cup and missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win against West Ham.

He has now returned to training, according to Sun Sports and the report says he is in contention to start their next match if picked.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been in fine form this season and needs all their men fit and ready to play to maintain their current run of form.

The Gunners have used Ben White as their main right-back, which has limited the chances Tomi gets.

However, the Japanese star is still important and can play as a left-back which he has done often.

His return to fitness increases the options available to Mikel Arteta and it ensures we can pick a good team to field in our next game.

Tomi has been injury prone for much of this season and we hope he can stay fit for a long time after making this return.

The defender is one of the effective members of our squad and it is great news to have him back in the squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids