Latest update on William Saliba is both good and bad news

Prior to the game against Aston Villa last time out, Gooners were hit with the terrible news of William Saliba being absent from the squad due to injury. Supporters feared the worst in his absence, and those fears were realised as Arsenal could only manage a point against the Villains. The Frenchman’s absence had a direct impact on the team, evidenced by the two goals conceded. It is very possible those goals would not have been conceded had he been in the side, and this is not only because of his defensive abilities. If Saliba had started, there would have been no need for a reshuffle in defence and midfield, which could have spared the team considerable trouble.

Regarding Saliba’s injury, several trusted sources initially confirmed it was not a serious issue. Reports indicated a hamstring strain was the problem, and now L’Équipe has confirmed he is likely to be sidelined for about two weeks.

This news will come as a relief to fans, given the initial fear of a major injury concern. However, Saliba will still miss three matches, with the Gunners set to face Wolves on either side of Champions League fixtures against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona during this two-week period. Furthermore, with Arsenal hosting Manchester City at the Emirates on 2 February, it remains uncertain whether Saliba will recover in time for the clash.

Saliba is the latest high-profile player to suffer an injury in what has been an unforgiving season on that front. In the upcoming three matches without him, Arsenal must find a way to cope far better than they did defensively against Aston Villa.

BENJAMIN KENNETH