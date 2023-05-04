Laura Weinroither becomes Arsenal Women’s 4th devastating ACL injury this season by Michelle

Arsenal Women defender Laura Weinroither has featured regularly for the club this season. The 24 year old Austrian international was not in the starting line-up for the Arseenal v Wolfsburg UWCL semi-final – she was subbed on for Noelle Maritz in the 65th minute of the match. Devastatingly, only 16 minutes later, in the 81st minute of the second half, Laura went to ground in obvious pain and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

Arsenal have been plagued with injuries this season and currently have Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and vice-captain Leah Williamson side-lined with season-ending ACL injuries. Besides these three lynch-pins of the Arsenal team, veteran captain Kim Little is out for the season, Australian international Caitlin Foord is still recovering from an injury and has not yet returned to duty for our Gunners and Stina Blackstenius (responsible for Arsenal’s opening goal against Wolfsburg at the Emirates) had to leave the pitch early (65th minute) due to feeling a problem with her quad.

Our Gunners still have 5 crucial WSL games to go, to take them to the end of the season, and are hosting a plethora of injuries. Today, Arsenal have confirmed that Laura Weinroither has indeed suffered an ACL injury – this is the 4th devastating ACL injury inflicted on our Gunners this season.. One is too much, four is unbelievable..

Laura Wienroither suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament at Emirates Stadium on Monday evening. We're all thinking of you, Laura ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 4, 2023

We wish Laura all the very best in her recovery – she now has a very long road to travel, alongside her injured teammates..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….