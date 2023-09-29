Laura Wienroither making the best of her injury but ambitious about Arsenal Women’s season ahead

Laura Wienroither could miss a large part of Arsenal’s new WSL campaign due to an ACL injury she picked towards the end of the season, but like any other Gunner, she is hyped about this coming season. In a chat with the media as per the Arsenal Way, she had a lot to say about the team and her road to recovery.

She’s obviously disappointed, like most of us, that they won’t be in the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League after the shocking elimination in the qualifiers by Paris FC.

However, she believes that with the summer-reinforced squad they have, they have what it takes to collect the other 3 trophies — the WSL, the Women’s FA, and the Continental Cup (which they’ll be defending) – they are to compete in.

“I think we still have three trophies to play for, and we want to compete in every competition, and that is definitely our goal of the season,” she said of their ambitions this season.

About the new improved squad, she went to say, “Yeah, definitely, I think, and we do have a good squad now we have a good group of people off the pitch as well, and yeah, I think we all know what we’re able to do and how we are able to perform, and that’s what we are going to show this season.

Arsenal kick off their WSL campaign this Sunday by playing Liverpool at the Emirates. Though we’ve noted she won’t be available for that game on her own, she had this to say to the question about whether she’ll be available for that game: “No!”

“I’m out 4 months now, we all know it’s a slow injury. It takes time just about to be patient, but yes, I’ll get there.”

And about her suffering a UCL injury like Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, and Leah Williamson, she went to say, “I mean, obviously, it’s not an injury you want to have in football, but we all know it’s part of the game, and yes, just trying to make the best of it.”

This weekend, all eyes will be on Arsenal women making a statement at the Emirates. About playing there, she had this to say: “You’ve seen last season we sold out the Emirates with all the Arsenal fans, and we have a lot of games where we almost sold out, and I think yeah, it’s just special to know, to be part of this process well, for us to know how incredible our fans are, and to, yes, step out at the the Emirates and to hear them cheering you on.

“I think that’s probably everything you dream of as a football player.”

Don’t worry Laura. You’ll be back in action sometime this season, and will be walking onto the pitch as the Gunners complete their treble-winning celebrations at the end of the season!

Well, we can all dream can’t we?

Michelle Maxwell

