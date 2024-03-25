Laura Wienroither returns to Arsenal Women’s matchday squad, 328 days after ACL injury

In May 2023, Laura Wienroither became Arsenal Women’s 4 player, in the 2022-23 season, to suffer a devastating ACL injury. Her ACL injury followed Beth Mead in November 2022, Vivianne Miedema in December 2022 and Leah Williamson in April 2023.

Beth Mead made her return in mid-October. She scored her first WSL goal, since her return, in November 2023, exactly one year, to the day, that she had suffered her injury.

Vivianne Miedema made her return to the squad in late October, saying “it’s like I’ve never been away!“. Unfortunately, in March, she suffered another injury, which required minor knee surgery, which is likely to keep her out for the rest of the season.

Leah Williamson returned in late January 2024, in Arsenal dominant 6-0 win over Reading. The win saw our Gunners secure a ticket to the Continental Cup Quarter Finals.

Laura has had to endure surgery and a tough rehabilitation process, the same as her fellow Gunners. The 25 year old Austrian international made her return to the matchday squad, in this weekend’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Laura stayed on the bench on this occasion, but we are likely to see her start to feature move regularly, as she builds up to full match fitness.

328 days later… Laura Wienroither is back in our matchday squad 🩷 pic.twitter.com/K38cdPhA5R — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 24, 2024

Bet you can’t wait to see Laura back on the pitch for our Gunners! One assumes she will be jostling for position with Arsenal’s latest recruit, Emily Fox?

