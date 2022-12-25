Laura Wienrother voted Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month

Laura Wienroither voted Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month by Michelle

23 year old Wienroither joined Arsenal Women in January 2022, from Hoffenheim, and she has very much made her presence felt on the pitch since her arrival.

Laura has been voted by supporters as Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month, narrowly edging ahead of Lia Walti who has also had a stunning start to the season.

Wienroither scored her first goal for our Gunners in November when we lost 3-2 in Manchester United in the final minutes of injury time though, as a full-back for Arsenal that is not her primary role. She is devastating up and down the wing and brings off some of the cleanest tackles in the business. See Laura in action below.

Very well deserved Laura.

Wishing all you Gooners a Merry Christmas!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….