Laura Woods admits she misjudged Arsenal’s spending on star man

Laura Woods has admitted she made a mistake after downplaying the impact Martin Odegaard will make at Arsenal.

The Norwegian spent the second half of the 2020/2021 season on loan at the Emirates and showed flashes of brilliance, which prompted Mikel Arteta to push to add him to his squad last season.

The Spaniard seemed obsessed with the player, but some fans and pundits were unconvinced by the move and didn’t think Odegaard was worth signing.

Woods was one of them, but as he shines in the Premier League to help Arsenal stay at the top of the league table, she admits she got it wrong, saying on Talk Sport:

“I think a lot of people were sleeping on Arsenal in general. I think while that was happening, Mikel Arteta was knitting together this amazing plan that he had.

“I think a lot of credit needs to go to the hierarchy for backing Arteta and backing his vision.

“When you look at the players he brought in and you look at the price tag, I said, “Martin Odegaard for £30m?’. I hate myself for questioning that, I hate myself for that.”

Most people, including Arsenal fans, did not think Odegaard was worth signing and were against the transfer from the beginning.

However, he has proven to be a good buy and deserves the respect he is getting from the public now as one of the finest midfielders around.

