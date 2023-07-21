Laura Woods compares Havertz to rejuvenated Newcastle man

Laura Woods insists she is one of the fans who firmly trust Mikel Arteta to take Arsenal back to the top of English football and she ‘trusts the process’ as he has always preached.

She reiterated this after Arteta added Kai Havertz to the Arsenal squad, a transfer that seems to cause some confusion with the Arsenal fan base, with many of them expecting the German to flop.

Havertz is not one of the best players in England, but Arsenal has spent good money to add the German to their squad and Woods believes Arteta will field him in the right spot, just like Joelington has been transformed at Newcastle.

She said to TNT Sport:

“I think with Havertz, he’s not a striker and I think you’ve got to play him in the right position.

“If Arteta thinks that might be midfield, I’m fully trusting of Arteta. I’ve always been an Arteta, trust the process disciple.

She then added

“So if he’s picked him out and thought, ‘You know what, let’s pop him in midfield’, we’ve seen things like this happen in the Premier League before, like Joelinton.

“Wasn’t very good up front, you drop him back a little bit and all of a sudden you’ve got this incredible new-born player.

“So we might have that with Havertz but to be honest, I actually thought he was great at Chelsea so I’m excited about that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has hardly made a bad signing since he became the manager of Arsenal, so he has built enough credit for us to trust him and his decisions.

The gaffer will be working hard to ensure Havertz succeeds, which also involves finding the perfect spot for him on the team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…