Laura Woods reacts to Chelsea potentially beating Arsenal to Caicedo

Chelsea’s interest in signing Moises Caicedo has raised concerns among Arsenal fans, as it could potentially lead to the Blues hijacking the Gunners’ move for the midfielder.

This scenario reminds Arsenal supporters of a similar situation that occurred in January when Chelsea swooped in to sign Mykhailo Mudryk after Arsenal had been pursuing the Ukrainian attacker for weeks.

The news of Chelsea’s serious pursuit of Caicedo has fueled worries among Arsenal fans, who are understandably concerned about losing another player to their London rivals.

Laura Woods, reflecting the sentiments of many Gooners, has expressed these concerns and highlighted the anxiety felt by Arsenal fans as they contemplate the potential outcome.

Speaking on TalkSport Breakfast, she said: “I’ve got another Chelsea one, apparently they’re keen on Moises Caicedo. Oh for god’s sake…”

Ally McCoist said: “We’re just stripping Brighton of every player they’ve got, it’s terrible.

Asking talkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook, Woodsy added: “How likely is that one to go through?”

Crook replied: “I think it’s quite likely…”

Woodst then hid her face in a piece of paper.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be embarrassing if Chelsea, who does not have European football, could beat us to a top talent like Caicedo in this transfer window.

We have been working on this deal for a long time and we expect the club to seal it in time and not lose him to another suitor.

However, the work is done behind the scenes and we expect the club to be doing all it could to avoid a repeat of what happened in January.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…