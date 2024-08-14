Lauren insists Arsenal target is a proven scorer who will do well at the Emirates

Arsenal legend Lauren believes that Victor Osimhen would be an excellent addition to the Gunners.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli before the transfer window closes, but the Nigerian striker has not yet found a new club. Napoli is actively seeking offers for him and is keen to facilitate his departure.

Although Arsenal has recently cooled their interest in Osimhen, they have not yet signed a player to fill that role, leaving the door open for a potential move. Mikel Arteta’s side is taking its time to ensure they make the right choice in acquiring a striker.

Lauren is confident that adding Osimhen to the squad would be a smart move, suggesting that the striker would be a valuable asset for Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“First of all, Osimhen is a top player. When you score so many goals in the Serie A, where defenders are very tight.

“They play low blocks and you have to find space to score goals. He’s done that and he is a top player and he’s been scoring goals for Napoli every season.

“If the club signs him, he’d be a very good addition. What I believe is if he comes to the club, it is a fantastic headache for Arteta [to pick Osimhen, Havertz or Gabriel Jesus].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has proven to be one of the most reliable strikers in Europe, but our manager must consider him the right player for his team before we sign him.

