Former Arsenal player Lauren is optimistic about the current Arsenal team and believes they are on the brink of winning the league.

Arsenal last won the English league title in 2004, during Lauren’s tenure with the club, when he was part of the “Invincibles” team that remained unbeaten throughout that campaign.

In the years that followed, Arsenal has come close to reclaiming the title, with last season being a notable near-miss as they fell short in the final weeks, allowing Manchester City to clinch the championship.

This season, the Gunners continue to rank among the top teams in the country and are currently unbeaten in the league. Their victory over City just before the international break showcased their credentials as one of the nation’s top clubs, demonstrating their readiness to challenge for the title once more.

While giving an assessment of the current team, Lauren said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There have been a lot of good Arsenal teams (since the Invincibles) but (Mikel) Arteta’s team is the one with most chance of winning the Premier League.

‘We were close last year and this year I think we can do it.’

We have one of the strongest squads in the country and our performances so far suggest we truly could be champions at the end of this season.

