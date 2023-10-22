Lauren insists this Arsenal team is close to winning the league

Former Arsenal player Lauren is optimistic about the current Arsenal team and believes they are on the brink of winning the league.
Arsenal last won the English league title in 2004, during Lauren’s tenure with the club, when he was part of the “Invincibles” team that remained unbeaten throughout that campaign.
In the years that followed, Arsenal has come close to reclaiming the title, with last season being a notable near-miss as they fell short in the final weeks, allowing Manchester City to clinch the championship.
This season, the Gunners continue to rank among the top teams in the country and are currently unbeaten in the league. Their victory over City just before the international break showcased their credentials as one of the nation’s top clubs, demonstrating their readiness to challenge for the title once more.
While giving an assessment of the current team, Lauren said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘There have been a lot of good Arsenal teams (since the Invincibles) but (Mikel) Arteta’s team is the one with most chance of winning the Premier League.
‘We were close last year and this year I think we can do it.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have one of the strongest squads in the country and our performances so far suggest we truly could be champions at the end of this season.
————————————–
At the start of the previous campaign, top four finish was about as high as many thought , the gaffer the squad could snd would finish.
The summer window has upgraded us in multiple positions, a pisspot load of money was spent only out done by the Bridge outfit.
Now this means we have improve considerably compared to the team that finished second to Man city.
With the experiments earlier, playing Partey at right back, leaving out Magalhaes, playing Havertz in a deep laying midfield,
The massive question is, does the gaffer ready to lift that big jug?
Of course he is.
Well, you’ve heard it from a legend of the club and someone closer to the club who visits and witnessed what it’s like when the team trains and interracts. More to what you think of our team folks.