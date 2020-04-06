Lauren remembers scoring against Tottenham in North London derby

Lauren remains fondly thought of at Arsenal for his performances when he played for them. The Cameronian played an important role as Arsenal went unbeaten in the 2003/2004 season.

But one game that he will always remember was one of Arsenal’s North London derbies against Tottenham in 2002.

As the coronavirus continues to keep football at a standstill, the Arsenal official Twitter account decided to refresh the fans’ memories with that game.

In a close win for Arsenal, the Gunners took the lead through Freddie Ljungberg, however, Spurs equalised through Teddy Sherringham.

When it looked as if the Lilywhites would take something out of the game, Arsenal was awarded a penalty and Lauren scored the resulting spot-kick.

He played the ball straight down the middle as the Spurs keeper went the wrong way.

The penalty helped Arsenal earn a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals.

After the club posted the highlight of the game on their Twitter account, a delighted Lauren retweeted the post and commented about his delight at the memory.

His comment read as published by Goal: “What wonderful memories, @Arsenal… We really enjoyed those days and still do!

“True happiness!”