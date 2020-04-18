Lauren reveals he smashed mirror in Henry bust-up at Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has revealed that he smashed a mirror during a verbal attack on Thierry Henry back in 2001.

The duo both started the match against Deportivo La Coruna back in November 2001, and were stunned by two early goals as the hosts took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes of the match, and Lauren has now revealed that at half-time of the encounter he confronted team-mate Henry.

The scoreline was not mentioned as reason for the altercation, although it must have played a part in the build-up to it, with a wayward pass from the defender being scrutinised by his team-mate.

Lauren admitted his frustration at the French striker’s reaction to his failing, which triggered him to the point of wanting to ‘smash him’.

He said: ‘I said to myself, “What are you doing that for?”‘ Lauren revealed. ‘It was live on TV, the Champions League, in Spain [where Lauren grew up], and all my family and all my friends watched him raising his hands.

‘I thought, “This guy doesn’t know me.” I’m very quiet and humble but if you switch the wrong button I don’t mind to face anyone. I just went mad.

‘I waited for everyone to come inside the dressing room and when Thierry came in I took this bottle and threw it at him and it smashed the mirror.

‘I nearly broke the dressing room. I wanted to smash him but I didn’t do it because we wouldn’t win without Thierry of course. I was screaming at everyone to shut up. It was hushed in there, like a cemetery.

‘Everyone was surprised. “Why is this guy doing this to Thierry Henry?!” We were all competitive players with ambition.’

Surprisingly Lauren played the entire 90 minutes of the match, despite the defender picking up a yellow card on the hour mark, but they were unable to break down any of the deficit ultimately losing the game 2-0.

Should Lauren have been substituted following his yellow card and half-time blow-out? Did Wenger want his players fired up to spark a second-half revival?

