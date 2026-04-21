Lauren says it would not be good news for Arsenal if Tottenham are relegated

Tottenham could be relegated at the end of this season, which would represent a disastrous outcome for the club, and one that many Arsenal supporters might take satisfaction in. However, likely, such a scenario would not be welcomed by all fans of the Gunners.

Arsenal have held a strong advantage over their North London rivals in recent seasons, often finishing higher in the Premier League table. They have also frequently come out on top in head-to-head meetings, reinforcing their recent dominance in the fixture.

North London Derby Rivalry Perspective

Arsenal’s success in recent derbies has been a key feature of their recent progress, with the team regularly securing victories over Tottenham in league encounters. This has added further significance to the fixture, which remains one of the most high-profile rivalries in English football.

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has suggested that Spurs dropping out of the Premier League would not be a positive development for Arsenal supporters or for the competition more broadly. As quoted by The Sun, he said: “As an Arsenal fan there is a game we want to see every single season and that is the North London Derby against Tottenham. It’s good to be playing your biggest rivals every season. I don’t think Tottenham going down would be good news for Arsenal fans or the Premier League in general. It’s good to play them and beat them and I want that to continue.”

Arsenal Focused On Title Race

At present, Spurs are not the main focus for Arsenal supporters, with attention firmly fixed on the club’s pursuit of major honours. The Gunners are prioritising their own success as they aim to compete for the Premier League title.

Ultimately, while relegation for Tottenham would be historic, many within Arsenal may prefer the continued opportunity to face and defeat their rivals regularly in the Premier League.