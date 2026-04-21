Lauren says it would not be good news for Arsenal if Tottenham are relegated

Tottenham could be relegated at the end of this season, which would represent a disastrous outcome for the club, and one that many Arsenal supporters might take satisfaction in. However, likely, such a scenario would not be welcomed by all fans of the Gunners.
Arsenal have held a strong advantage over their North London rivals in recent seasons, often finishing higher in the Premier League table. They have also frequently come out on top in head-to-head meetings, reinforcing their recent dominance in the fixture.
Former Arsenal defender Lauren has suggested that Spurs dropping out of the Premier League would not be a positive development for Arsenal supporters or for the competition more broadly. As quoted by The Sun, he said: “As an Arsenal fan there is a game we want to see every single season and that is the North London Derby against Tottenham. It’s good to be playing your biggest rivals every season. I don’t think Tottenham going down would be good news for Arsenal fans or the Premier League in general. It’s good to play them and beat them and I want that to continue.”
Arsenal Focused On Title Race
At present, Spurs are not the main focus for Arsenal supporters, with attention firmly fixed on the club’s pursuit of major honours. The Gunners are prioritising their own success as they aim to compete for the Premier League title.
Ultimately, while relegation for Tottenham would be historic, many within Arsenal may prefer the continued opportunity to face and defeat their rivals regularly in the Premier League.
Lauren is making a good point.
But for deliberately contributing to Arsenal missing the League in 23/24, Spurs can go for all I care.
given the grief they will give us if they finish 17th and us 2nd ( and they will be shameless ) they deserve to go down
They should go and come back next season, thats if they can.