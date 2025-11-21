Lauren thinks Arsenal youngster will benefit from going out on loan

Ethan Nwaneri continues to be regarded as one of the most promising talents at Arsenal, yet former Arsenal man Lauren believes the attacker now needs to leave on loan to further his development. Nwaneri has shown impressive maturity and quality whenever he is given the opportunity to play, and he has become one of the key young figures in the squad. However, most of his appearances occur only when senior players are unavailable, and this limits the regular involvement he needs to continue progressing.

Arsenal are focused on winning trophies this season, and the demands of competing on several fronts have restricted the time available to integrate youngsters consistently. Alongside Nwaneri, Myles Lewis Skelly and Max Dowman are also struggling to secure meaningful minutes. With the club having invested in depth, the Gunners now possess a strong group of experienced players who require playing time, which naturally affects the opportunities available to younger talents. Lauren feels that this situation suggests a loan move would be beneficial for Nwaneri.

Lauren’s Assessment of Nwaneri’s Situation

Lauren believes that a temporary move in the second half of the season could give Nwaneri the chance to gain more regular football. Speaking via Metro Sport, he said:

‘We know about his qualities. A young player needs to play if he is to develop. At this moment of time, it’s very difficult for him to pop up into the team because there a top player now.

‘There are more good players in the last third so for him it’s more difficult, and it’s the same with Dowman.

‘It’s not a bad idea to go on loan and then to play the games that you need to develop. Maybe he might come back. It’s not the end of the world.

‘I believe it could be a good option for a youngster to move along and then come back later on.’

A Loan as a Possible Next Step

Lauren’s comments highlight the challenge faced by young players at a club competing for major honours. For Nwaneri, a loan spell could provide consistent minutes and the chance to develop his confidence and decision-making in competitive matches. As the season progresses, Arsenal will need to determine whether keeping him within the squad or allowing him to go out on loan will best support his long-term growth.

