Lauren tips Arsenal man to be a “£100m or £200m player in the future.”

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has tipped Martin Odegaard to become one of the most valuable players in the world in the future.

The Norwegian joined the club permanently last season and has continued to improve as the Gunners work towards winning an unlikely Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in terrific form this term and Odegaard has been at the heart of most good things they have done so far.

The midfielder keeps getting better and Lauren is convinced the ex-Real Madrid man will become one of the most valuable players in the world soon.

He said via Star Sport:

“Odegaard was not a cheap player, but he has been great and still has more to show. If he continues to improve, he can be a £100m or £200m player in the future.

“I can see Odegaard compete for the top individual awards such as the Ballon d’Or, the performances of the team are helping him to grow.

“In the future, if Arsenal win the Premier League, then perform well in the Champions League next season, I believe Odegaard will be among the best in the world.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of our most important players in the last two seasons and he is one man we can trust to do well in any game.

The money we spent on the Norwegian now seems like a steal and if we win the league this term, his market value will skyrocket.

Because we are not even thinking about selling him, we do not need to worry much about how much he is worth on the market.

