Lauren highlights the importance of an Arsenal win against Wolves

Arsenal legend Lauren has urged the team to kick off their Premier League campaign with a win against Wolves this weekend.

The English top flight begins this weekend, with Arsenal facing Wolves in their opening fixture.

The Gunners have been among the favourites to win the Premier League in the past two seasons, but Manchester City claimed the title on both occasions. Arsenal will be determined to change that this time around.

The club has strengthened its already formidable squad with key signings, making them even tougher opponents.

However, the outcome of their season could hinge on how they perform in this first match against Wolves.

While Arsenal has the quality to secure a victory, Wolves are a tricky side and could pose a challenge, aiming to deliver an early upset.

Lauren urges them to win, as quoted by The Sun:

“You have to start the season with a win. Always. Winning the first game gives belief and confidence so then you’re looking forward to the next game.

“It’s very important to get the three points against Wolves.

“It’s important to start and finish the season well. Always, during the season teams will have some kind of difficulties but you have to start and finish well.”

We need to beat the Wolves. It will not be easy, but we must do it.

