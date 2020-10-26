Laurent Koscielny takes a side in Arsenal vs Mesut Ozil

Laurent Koscielny has defended his former teammate and Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil by claiming that the German midfielder is a top talent who can make a contribution to the Arsenal team.

After failing to offload him in the transfer window, Mesut Ozil has been axed from the Arsenal team to play in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

The German has been out of favour at the club and last played for them in March.

He remains with the team but his lack of registration means that he will not play competitive football until the new year, at least.

His omission sent shockwaves around the world of football and even former Arsenal players didn’t like how he was treated by the club.

Koscielny is the latest to praise the World Cup winner and he claimed that his former teammate is both a very good human and a talented player.

He told L’Equipe via Sport Witness: ‘As a man, he’s a very good person, who got along with all his team-mates.

‘He gave a lot, helped sick children. He is a generous person, with whom I got along very well. As a player, he is in my opinion a phenomenon. He can find passes that no one sees, he’s a maestro. He can rock a game with incredible passes.’

The Frenchman added: ‘We’re both part of the “Arsene Wenger Generation”. The coach loved him as a player. It was more complicated with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. Knowing him, he must always be professional in training, always on time.

‘He is undoubtedly at the level demanded by the Premier League. There is probably a certain case with the club since last year, I hope both sides find a deal that works for everyone.

‘He is a competitor. I hope to see him back on the pitch soon, at Arsenal or elsewhere, because he is real talent.’

No surprise that Koscielny defends him, they have similar characteristics when it comes to Arsenal.