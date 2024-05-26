Lautaro Martinez delivers an update on his future amidst Arsenal interest

Lautaro Martinez has provided an update on his future following another superb scoring season in Serie A.

The Argentinian forward won the MVP award in the Italian top flight after his goals helped Inter Milan become champions.

Arsenal has been monitoring Martinez since 2021, and he remains on their radar as the transfer window approaches.

The Gunners have been impressive in front of goal, but they lack a striker who can score up to 20 league goals, as Martinez has just done for Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta’s side is looking to address that issue in the next transfer window, and they are hopeful of adding Martinez to their squad.

Martinez has now addressed his future, revealing that he is in talks with Inter Milan over a new deal.

“We are getting close, there are a couple of things missing,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I said ‘this week’ because the season will end and because I want to fix everything before the Copa America.”

Martinez has been in fantastic form at Inter Milan and the striker remains one of the best players in his position in Europe.

If we sign a striker as lethal as he is, that could immediately turn us into league winners.

