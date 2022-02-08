Lawrenson predicts Arsenal to continue bad run at Wolves – I disagree

Arsenal probably had their worst January in living memory, not only failing to bring in any players during the transfer window despite the need for urgent reinforcements, but also failing to win one of their five games and only scoring one goal on New Years Day.

Arteta may feel that we are back in the race for the Top Four now he has most of his squad fit and ready, but the top pundit Mark Lawrenson still doesn’t think they have enough firepower to get all three points at Molineaux. He wrote in his weekly column on BBC Sport: “Wolves went out of the FA Cup last weekend, to Norwich, but their Premier League form has been very impressive since the turn of the year.

“Bruno Lage’s side are very good defensively and that means they can put in a pretty average performance going forward but still have a chance of winning games because they are so solid.”

He goes on to point out that Wolves are better defensively than Arsenal as well, having only conceded 16 goals this season compared to Arsenal’s 25, and doesn’t give the Gunners much hope in predicting a 2-0 defeat for Arteta’s men.

That seems a bit harsh to me, as not only should Arsenal be back to full strength on Thursday, but Wolves themselves have had a few injuries and Covid affecting their strike force against Norwich last week, and are unlikely to have them all back on Thursday.

I personally am expecting a tight low-scoring affair, with hopefully ESR popping up with a late goal as usual!

What is your score prediction at Wolves this Thursday?

