Lazio eye 27 year-old Gunner for summer move

Lazio are eyeing a move to sign Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal this summer.

The defender has spent 2021 on loan with Schalke in the Bundesliga, returning to his former side to play regular first-team football.

A permanent switch there appears unlikely however, with S04 already confirmed to be dropping out of the top tier of German football, meaning their budgets will need to be trimmed.

Fellow defender Shkodran Mustafi also joined the club in the winter, after the Gunners agreed to cut his contract short, but having only been signed on a temporary deal, he also looks likely to be leaving this summer.

Gazzetta claims that Lazio are keen on the Serbian defender however, and name Kolas versatility to play on the left-midfield and as a centre-back can also boost their squad.

Marc Oliver Kempf is also claimed to be on their shortlist, with both players having just one year remaining on their contracts come the summer.

Arsenal are also believed to be on the lookout for a new option at left-back in the coming window, which will likely confirm the future of Kolasinac as away from North London.

Does anyone believe Kola could play for us next season depending on our window?

Patrick