Lazio finally closing in on Arsenal midfielder

The latest news from Italy is saying that Arsenal and Lazio are close to finalising a deal for the Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, but there will be no other players involved in a swap deal.

Torreira had had a strange time with Arsenal since arriving from Sampdoria in 2018 and he never appeared to be happy living in England.

He was loaned to Atletico Madrid last season but spent most of his time on the bench, but now it seems he is close to a return to the League where he showed his best ever form.

His family made a personal plea to Arsenal to allow him to return to South America amid personal problems but that was never going to be economically viable with Arsenal trying to recoup some of the 25 GBP that they paid out to bring him to the Emirates.

It is being reported that Maurizio Sarri is keen to take the Uruguayan to Lazio but Corriere Dello Sport are reporting that Torreira will take a reduced wage of €3 million a season, and Arsenal and Lazio are negotiating about the transfer fee, believed to be around €15-20m.

It is unclear at the moment whether that will be straight purchase or a loan to buy agreement.

Torreira will be one of many outgoings this summer from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta attempts to add funds to his transfer kitty to bring in his own targets.

Sam P