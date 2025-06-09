Lazio offered opportunity to sign experienced Arsenal player

Lazio have completed the permanent signing of Nuno Tavares following his loan spell at the club last season. The Portuguese defender initially struggled to make an impact in England, and there were doubts about whether he would ever fulfil his potential at Arsenal.

Tavares was sent on loan to Lazio with an option to buy, and despite some injury setbacks, he managed to impress when fit. His form earned him a strong reputation within the squad, and the Rome-based club have now made the move permanent, recognising his contribution during the campaign.

His performances, though interrupted by fitness issues, were marked by consistency and dynamism, making him a standout in several key matches. Lazio were clearly convinced by what they saw when he was available, and the defender now has a fresh start to build on his progress in Serie A.

Zinchenko Linked with Lazio Switch

According to The Laziali, Lazio could also become the next destination for another Arsenal full-back, as Oleksandr Zinchenko has now been offered to the Italian side. The report notes that the Gunners are looking to move the Ukrainian international on, and Lazio, who are considering changes to their full-back options, may take that opportunity.

The club is reportedly open to reshaping their defensive line and could even sell Tavares immediately should the right offer arrive. That scenario would create room for a player like Zinchenko, who, despite recent difficulties at the Emirates, remains highly regarded for his technical ability and tactical intelligence.

Arsenal Seek to Restructure Defensive Options

Zinchenko has been considered one of the most effective players in Europe in his position, though his form has dipped in recent months. Arsenal appear keen to refresh their defensive setup and view his departure as part of that process.

Should he join Lazio, the move could offer him the kind of environment and consistency he needs to regain top form. Serie A’s tactical focus might suit his qualities, and a transfer could benefit both the player and the club as they look to move forward in the coming season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…