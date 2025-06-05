Lazio pays the clause to sign Arsenal loanee permanently

Nuno Tavares has officially become a Lazio player following the successful conclusion of his loan spell with the Italian club. The Portuguese defender initially joined Lazio on loan during the summer, with Arsenal seeking to provide him with regular playing time away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had been keen to maintain Tavares’ market value despite his exclusion from their long-term plans. During his time in Serie A, Tavares impressed with a series of consistent performances, making it increasingly evident that Lazio would retain him as part of their squad.

Tavares Completes Permanent Move to Lazio

The move has now been confirmed, as reported by Arsenal Media, which states that Tavares has completed a permanent transfer to Lazio. His time on loan was considered successful by both clubs, and the transition marks a significant step in his career. While the long-term intentions of Lazio remain uncertain, particularly regarding whether they will keep him permanently or consider a sale in the upcoming transfer window, Tavares is currently integrated into their squad.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has disclosed that the transfer fee involved is €9 million. According to Romano, this amount finalises Tavares’ transition to Lazio, providing him with what he described as “a home he can call his own.”

A New Chapter in Serie A

Tavares had experienced challenges adapting to football in England, which ultimately limited his impact at Arsenal. However, the style and pace of Serie A appear to align more closely with his abilities, offering a platform for him to demonstrate his potential more effectively. As he enters this new chapter of his professional journey, there is a shared hope that he will continue to develop and thrive within the Italian league.

This move not only represents a fresh start for the player but also a strategic decision by all parties involved. With his future now tied to Lazio, attention will turn to how he progresses in a league that seems well suited to his playing style.

