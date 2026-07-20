Lazio will challenge Arsenal for relegated star 

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, with the defender emerging as a potential target during the current transfer window.

The Gunners could be in the market for a new right back this summer because Jurrien Timber and Ben White have both struggled with injuries. Wan Bissaka is regarded as one of the strongest options available should Arsenal decide to strengthen that position.

According to the Daily Mail, the defender is also attracting interest from Lazio, which hopes to persuade him to leave English football following West Ham’s relegation to the second division.

Arsenal Consider Defensive Reinforcement

Wan Bissaka is recognised for his defensive qualities and consistency, making him an appealing option for clubs seeking a reliable right back. His experience at the highest level could make him a valuable addition to any side looking to improve its defensive stability.

The DR Congo international could become available after West Ham’s relegation, creating an opportunity for interested clubs to test the Hammers’ resolve. His performances in recent seasons have ensured that he remains a player capable of attracting attention from clubs both in England and abroad.

Lazio Also Keen on Defender

Lazio believes they have a chance of convincing the former Manchester United defender to move to Italy this summer. The prospect of continuing to play in a top-flight league could prove attractive, particularly after West Ham’s drop into the second division.

However, Arsenal could be in a strong position if they decide to pursue the defender seriously. A move to Emirates Stadium would allow Wan Bissaka to remain in England and continue living in London, factors that could strengthen Arsenal’s position in the race for his signature.

With interest from both clubs, Wan Bissaka’s future is likely to attract attention throughout the transfer window. Should Arsenal choose to advance their interest, they could present an attractive option for the defender as he considers the next step in his career.

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