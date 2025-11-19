Le Tissier believes no one can properly cover for Gabriel’s absence

Matt Le Tissier believes Arsenal will experience a clear decline in defensive quality if Gabriel is unavailable for their match against Tottenham this weekend. The defender has been a central figure for the team throughout the season and has played a major role in their impressive number of clean sheets. His performances have been consistently strong since the campaign began, and he has even been praised as the best defender at the club. With such influence, the prospect of losing him, even temporarily, is viewed as a significant concern.

William Saliba has been injured, which led to Cristhian Mosquera stepping in and performing well in the Frenchman’s absence. While Mosquera is expected to take responsibility again if Gabriel is ruled out for a longer period, it remains difficult to imagine the Arsenal defence functioning at the same level without the Brazilian. Gabriel appears to be the main anchor in the back line, and Arsenal look far more composed and organised when he is available. His presence contributes to the defensive structure and provides stability that is not easily replaced.

Concerns About Defensive Stability

Reports suggest the Brazilian could be sidelined for a period of time, and this has heightened concerns ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. Le Tissier believes that even with capable replacements, there will be a noticeable difference in Arsenal’s defensive output when Gabriel is missing. According to Football Insider, he explained, “I know they have got a pretty good squad now and they have got replacements available there who can come in, but because he has been so good, even if your replacement’s really good, you are probably going to see a slight difference there.”

These comments underline the significance of Gabriel’s influence on the team. Arsenal have strengthened their squad over recent seasons, but certain players remain irreplaceable in terms of their impact, and Le Tissier suggests Gabriel is one of them.

Timing Of His Absence

Le Tissier also highlighted the unfortunate timing of the injury concern. As cited by the source, he added, “It has come at a really bad time for Arsenal, is the thing that I would say. Not only is it the North London derby at the weekend, but the next two fixtures after that, I think are Bayern Munich and Chelsea.” With such demanding matches ahead, losing a defender of Gabriel’s stature could significantly influence Arsenal’s performance during a vital part of the season.

