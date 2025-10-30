Le Tissier explains why Arsenal does not need a top goalscorer to win title

Arsenal continue to set the pace in the Premier League this season, and their form has led many pundits and fans to believe they are now the favourites to win the title. Among those who have spoken about their progress is Matt Le Tissier, who believes the Gunners’ strong defensive record gives them the best possible foundation for success.

Arsenal strengthened their squad during the summer, adding quality in several key positions to ensure they could compete with the very best. That investment appears to be paying off, as Mikel Arteta’s team have combined defensive organisation with consistent performances across all areas of the pitch.

Arsenal’s Defensive Strength Has Become Their Winning Formula

While much attention has been placed on Arsenal’s attacking options, it is their defence that has arguably made the biggest impact this term. The Gunners have shown excellent discipline at the back, limiting their opponents to a few opportunities and giving themselves the confidence to control matches.

Le Tissier suggested that such stability could be enough to carry Arsenal all the way to the Premier League title. Speaking to Football Insider, he explained that a team with Arsenal’s defensive assurance does not necessarily need to rely on a prolific striker to win games.

“I think that defensive solidity gives you a great base. If you go into a game thinking, ‘do you know what? If we score one we’ll probably win this game,’ that’s a great mindset to get into,” he said.

Teamwork and Depth Could Carry Arsenal to Glory

Le Tissier went on to emphasise that Arsenal’s collective effort, rather than individual brilliance, might prove decisive in the title race. “And then you don’t really need a 20-goal-a-season striker. You can get away with it as long as people are chipping in from all sorts of places in midfield as well,” he added.

This perspective aligns with what many observers have noted about Arsenal’s current campaign. Their ability to win tight games and keep clean sheets has been central to their success so far. If they can maintain that defensive consistency and continue spreading goals throughout the team, they will remain strong contenders to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

