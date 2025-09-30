Le Tissier reveals the three players he thinks are most influential at Arsenal

Matt Le Tissier has highlighted three players he believes will be central to Arsenal’s ambitions this season. With the Gunners strengthening their squad in the recent transfer window, expectations have grown that they can mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title. While several members of the squad remain crucial, Le Tissier has suggested that the hierarchy of key figures may have shifted as the team continues to evolve.

In previous campaigns, the likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard were routinely identified as Arsenal’s most influential players. However, with increased depth and balance across the squad, different names are emerging as equally decisive to the club’s hopes of success.

Le Tissier’s Three Key Players

Speaking about his selections, Le Tissier identified Viktor Gyökeres, Declan Rice, and Gabriel as the trio he expects to shape Arsenal’s fortunes in the months ahead. As quoted by Football Insider, he said, “I would go with, as my three key players for Arsenal, Viktor Gyökeres, because I think that centre-forward position is something they’ve been lacking in so much in recent years that, if he can stick in 20 or 25 goals, I think they have a real chance of challenging Liverpool.

“I would also go with Declan Rice, who I think really is the engine room of that Arsenal team. He can dictate the tempo of play very well, and chip in with the occasional goal as well. He’s not a bad free-kick taker!

“The third one, for me, would be Gabriel, at the back. I think he is an incredibly consistent performer, I think he is a very good organiser, and he very rarely makes mistakes. That is key if you’re going to be a good centre-back in the Premier League when you are playing against top-quality opposition week-in, week-out.”

Strength Across the Squad

Le Tissier’s assessment highlights the balance Arsenal now enjoy across their squad, with key figures contributing in attack, midfield, and defence. The arrival of Gyökeres offers the clinical presence up front that has been missing, while Rice’s influence in midfield continues to provide stability and drive. At the back, Gabriel remains a model of consistency, offering the composure and organisation required to compete with the best.

Although every member of the team plays a role, the performances of these three individuals could prove decisive in determining whether Arsenal can finally reclaim the Premier League title. Their contributions will be measured not just in statistics but in their ability to influence games at the most crucial moments.

