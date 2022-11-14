Owen Hargreaves has praised Martin Odegaard for his role as Arsenal captain, claiming that he isn’t the type to scream and shout.

The Gunners have been in astonishing form since the Norwegian was named as the permanent successor to Alexandre Lacazette this summer, leading them to the top of the Premier League table, and the midfielder has been amongst our most consistent players since taking on the armband full-time.

It was glaringly obvious that he would be selected as captain towards the end of the previous campaign, with him having filled in for the benched Laca in the final weeks of the season, and that decision has been more than vindicated this term.

One who is really appreciating the former Real Madrid star is former England and Manchester United star Hargreaves, who believes he is a top modern day captain.

“Odegaard is the club captain,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions (via HITC). “When you watch him. You would say that he isn’t your traditional captain. Your Roy Keane or your Paul Ince. That generation.

“But the young captains now are different. They lead by example. I think he leads by his habits on the training pitch. He’s an extension of Mikel Arteta.

“Quiet, a super footballer and he’s reliable. I think he is a symbol of what they are producing at Arsenal. He’s really consistent.”

Odegaard has quietly gone about his business on the pitch, and is quickly becoming one of my favourite players. Considering the huge hype that followed him when he was younger, for him to not be a cocky know-it-all with the mentality that he has is truly encouraging.

Could the Norwegian be the man to deny Bukayo Saka a third straight Arsenal Player of the Year award?

