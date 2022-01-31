Jordi Osei-Tutu has agreed a deal to join Rotherham United from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 23 year-old enjoyed a thoroughly impressive spell in Germany, where he was racking up the goals and assists while impressing on the right-wing for Bochum, but it hasn’t been plain-sailing since.

After spells with Cardiff and Nottingham Forest, he is now set to join Rotherham in League One as reported by TheMillers, where he could well help the club to win the division, although Wigan will likely rank as favourites to end the campaign on top due to their games in hand at present.

It will be interesting which role they will look to use the youngster, with him having played anywhere down the right flank from defender up to winger, with his preferred role believed to be as a wing-back.

Arsenal will just be keen for him to get back to playing some regular football, and we wish him all the luck on his latest loan spell.

Patrick