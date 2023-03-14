Leah Williamson after Arsenal Women’s 4-0 win over Reading “I actually loved that!” by Michelle

Arsenal Women beat Reading 4-0 in the WSL last Sunday with the final goal of the match scored by Captain of the Lionesses and Arsenal centre-back Leah Williamson. Unbelievably, Leah’s last goal in the WSL was one year previously against the same team! And she celebrated in style, as you can see from the official Arsenal tweet below!

Playing at centre-back one would not necessarily expect Leah to be scoring goals but when captaining the Lionesses in the Arnold Clark Cup last month Leah scored 2 goals in England Women’s final match of the tournament, when they beat Belgium 6-1, earning her Player of the Match!

Leah will be captaining England during April’s international break, when the Lionesses face Brazil in the 2023 Women’s Finalissima at a sold-out Wembley Stadium – this fixture will see the Champions of Europe take on the Champions of the Copa America Feminina. Arsenal’s other centre-back Rafaelle Souza will be captaining Brazil. Then just 5 days later the Lionesses will welcome the Australian Matilda’s to Brentford in which should be another good test, with hopefully Gunners Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord lining up for the visitors.

All good preparation for the Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is being staged in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Leah was awarded an OBE for captaining the Lionesses to Euro 2022 success last summer and is launching her new book ‘You have the Power‘ on 30th March 2023. The book will sit within Macmillan Childrens Book’s unique strand of author-led non-fiction that aims to inspire and motivate children of all ages.

Leah Williamson really is an inspiration to us all!

Michelle Maxwell

