Leah williamson aiming to “upset the party” against a top form Man City women side

Last Sunday, Arsenal women faced West Ham, and Leah Williamson made her first start since returning from her long-term ACL injury. She was decent, and her influence was evident despite only playing the first 45 minutes. When she was hauled off, Arsenal seemed to lack ideas.

Nonetheless, West Ham managed to turn things around, scoring twice by the 60th minute to secure a 2-1 victory. One of the issues that the Gooners had about the loss was Eidevall’s decision to sub off Williamson since the Gunners appeared to have lost their way without her.

However, this weekend, Leah Williamson has an opportunity to help Arsenal recover. Arsenal face Manchester City in the FA Cup. The England Lionesses skipper told the BBC that she is excited to face Manchester City, warning the Citizens are in for rude shock when they visit them at Meadow Park.

She told the BBC: “The magic of the cup is games like this. Playing one of the most in-form teams in the world at the minute at our ground, Sunday afternoon, that’s the reason you play the game. They are in form and deserve that respect at the minute, but we are definitely looking to upset the party. We seem to get these draws early, the big games. You have to beat the best to win it. We’re laser-focused on it.”

In that interview, Williamson also claimed that, in addition to looking forward to facing Manchester City, she is now more confident and stronger than ever, which should be good news for Arsenal fans who anticipate the Gooner women’s team winning the domestic treble. One can dream, can’t one!

Michelle Maxwell

