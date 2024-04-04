Leah Williamson back with the Lionesses for Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers against Sweden & Ireland

In 2022, Leah Williamson led England’s Lionesses to victory in the UEFA Women’s Euros. It was anticipated in the months leading up to the FIFA women’s World Cup 2023 last summer, that was co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, that Leah would captain England, but she was unable to do so, after she sustained a devastating ACL injury in April last year..

She ended up being out for around 9 months, recovering from her ACL, before returning in late January 2024. Since then, she has worked hard to regain her top form.

She earned a call up to the Lionesses’ February international camp, but an injury forced her to miss it. A month later, she’s received another call to join the Lionesses’ squad for the European qualifiers this April. After nearly a year since her last appearance for England, she may finally represent them on the pitch again.

The key question, however, is whether Sarina Wiegman’s original captain, Leah Williamson, will take over as England Lionesses captain once again. Unfortunately, she will not, Gooners will have to wait a little longer to see her lead the Lionesses again.

Coming off a significant injury, Sarina Wiegman appears to appreciate the need to take time to rehabilitate, without the added strain of being captain.

Wiegman, the England Lionesses boss, said: “It’s very good to have her back. She’s been out for a while, so we’re really happy she’s here, and she’s happy to be back, but we haven’t been with the full team on the pitch yet.

“We have swapped around a little bit last camp, and let’s first see how she comes on the pitch and how she develops then and then we talk about captaincy. But we have the captains group, and of course she’s part of that.”

That said, you don’t need an arm band to be a leader, and Leah Williamson, a born leader, will still offer direction to her fellow Lionesses.

Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson have all been called up for Lioness duty. England are set to face off against Sweden, on Friday 5th April, at London’s Wembley Stadium, and Ireland, on Tuesday 9th April, at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, in the Euro 2025 Qualifiers. Both matches will be showing live on ITV.

Looking forward to the Euro 2025 qualifiers Gooners?

Michelle M

