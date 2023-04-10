Leah Williamson has eye on World Cup after England Women’s 30-game unbeaten streak

The England Women take on Australia tomorrow with Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson aiming to make it 31 games unbeaten before they head to Australia and New Zealand this summer to take on all-comers in the Women’s World Cup.

England made it 30 unbeaten in the first ever Finalissima what the Brazilians came to Wembley this week, with Arsenal’s Rafaelle as captain, and they definitely won the hard way after taking an early lead through Ella Toone, but Brazil pushed them all the way to a penalty shoot-out before finally succumbing to the Lionesses.

Leah told ITV Sport after the 4-2 shoot-out win: “I think it might be time to get a trophy cabinet!

“Everybody has got their eyes on it (the World Cup). This was a little stop in terms of what the focus is on, but every time you win it makes you want to win even more.”

It doesn’t look like England are thinking of slowing down, having won the Euros last Summer, and the Arnold Clark Cup and the Finallissima since then, so they will go to Australia with super confidence, but will face a big challenge from the reigning Champs USA, Brazil again, and the Matildas, who will have massive home support behind them.

Keep going Leah, we are all right behind you, and maybe you can add this year’s WSL and Champions League to that new cabinet as well!

Come on You Gooner Women!

Michelle Maxwell

